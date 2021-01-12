Charles L. Sellers, age 80 of Murfreesboro went to be with his Lord January 10, 2021 and was immediately set free from Parkinsons Disease.

He was born at home October 19, 1940 in Fountain Hill, AR. to his parents, Cecil and Mittie Sellers.

Mr. Sellers was a committed Christian and faithful member of World Outreach Church. He was retired from Heritage Farms Dairy after many years of service.

Mr. Sellers is survived by his wife of 44 years Angela Bryant Sellers. He is also survived by his daughters, Dody Sellers McMillan and husband Rodney of Bradyville; Debbie Sellers Daus of Wisconsin; Lisa Sellers of Texas; grandchildren, Weston Vaughter and wife Courtney of Shelbyville, Daniel Vaughter of Rockvale, Amy Rohn and husband Adam of Wisconsin, Jennifer, Justin, and Dakota of Texas; great-granddaughter, Sydney Rohn of Wisconsin.

Mr. Sellers was preceded in death by son, Brian Leonard Sellers and brother, Doyle Sellers.

The family would like to thank Community Care of Rutherford County, Park View Assisted Living, and Creek Side Assisted Living for the care and compassion over the years.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Parkinsons Foundation. www.parkinson.org

Visitation will be 12:30PM until Graveside service 1:00 PM at Whitworth Cemetery, 9227 New Zion Road Christiana, TN 37037. Family will serve as pallbearers. www.woodfinchapel.com