Sengphayvanh Nakhoneinh Allen, age 52 of Smyrna, TN, passed away Saturday, January 9, 2021. Born in Luang Prabang, Laos, she was the daughter of Soukanh Nakhoneinh of Murfeesboro, TN, and the late Ketkeo Nakhoneinh.

Sengphayvanh is survived by her sons, Justin Sinthavong of Smyrna, TN, Patrick Sinthavong of Nashville, TN, and Luke Khanthavong of Smyrna, TN; father, Soukanh Nakhoneinh of Murfreesboro, TN; brothers, Sengphet and Aphideth Nakhoneinh both of Murfreesboro, TN; sisters, Sengchanh Merritt of Smyrna, TN, Sengnilanh Sengkhounmany of Tampa, FL, and Khounthanh Pottmeyer of Franklin, TN; grandchildren, Ian, Nolan, and Lilah Sinthavong all of Smyrna, TN.

Visitation will be held Friday, January 15, 2021 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

An online guestbook for the Nakhoneinh family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

