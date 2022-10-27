OBITUARY: John G. Pearson M.D.

John G. Pearson, M.D. of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022, he was 71 years old.

He was born in Jamestown, ND to the late Carl Pearson and Virginia Meader Tack.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly Craig Pearson; daughters, Jenny Daniel, Angie Livesay and husband Charlie, Laura Beth Bergsieker and husband Ben, and Kristen Varilek and husband Cody; grandchildren, Jackson Livesay, Jace Livesay, Brooks Bergsieker, Farris Ralls, Beau Bergsieker, and Pearson Varilek; brother, David Pearson and wife Charlene; and many nieces and nephews.

Dr. Pearson attended Vanderbilt University Medical School. After his internships and fellowship, he opened his private practice in Murfreesboro, serving the community for over 40 years.

He was a member and Ruling Elder of First Presbyterian Church of Murfreesboro. Dr. Pearson had many interests and had a natural curiosity that led him to learn many new things.

He earned his pilot license, a black belt in taekwondo, and enjoyed the outdoors including boating and farming. He had a passion for traveling and serving others, which led him on many medical mission trips.

He eventually started a clinic, Santa Lastenia Health Clinic, in Nicaragua that has provided for families in the area for over 20 years and has now grown to serve over 4000 patients a year. Most of all he fiercely loved his family, who will miss him greatly.

Memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 1:00 PM at First Presbyterian Church with visitation to follow in the fellowship hall. For those who are unable to attend, a live stream of the service will take place on the First Presbyterian Church of Murfreesboro YouTube channel.

Donations may be made in Dr. Pearson’s memory to First Presbyterian Church H.E.L.P. for Nicaragua ministry, 210 N. Spring St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130.

https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/