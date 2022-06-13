Mrs. Jennie Lunn Burnett of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, she was 63 years old

Survived by husband, Jerry Burnett; daughters, Tonya Tomlinson and Kristi Cothern; sons, Frankie (Michelle) Cothern, II and Anthony Cothern; grandchildren, Sunshine (Kyle) Oakley, Talon Cothern, Kyndall Cothern, Kinzlee Cothern, Kaitlyn Whitworth, Eli Tomlinson, and Breanna Tomlinson; great-grandchildren, Kaveah, Natalie, Reece, and Ryleigh; brothers, Ralph (Judy) Lunn, Paul Lunn and George (Lynn) Lunn.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road by Wendell Byrd. Interment Nolensville Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as Pallbearers. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 15, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

