John Alvin Cothran, age 94, of Eagleville, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at his residence.

Son of the late Robert Clyde and Gertrude Wiley Cothran, Alvin spent most of his life farming his family farm in Triune, Tennessee where he lived with his wife Roberta Green Cothran.

Mr. Cothran served in the U.S. Navy during WWII.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Roberta Green Cothran, brothers, Lewis Cothran and James Cothran, and sister, Louise Cothran.

Survivors include his sons, Mike (Ann) Cothran of Chapel Hill, TN, and Steve (Cheryl) Cothran of the Bethesda Community, grandchildren, Rob (Renea) Cothran, Johnny (Jennifer) Cothran, Rebecca (Tim) Blair, great-grandchildren, Audrey (Chase) Bobier, Bethany, Addison, and Laura Cothran, Haley, and Will Blair.

Graveside services will be conducted at 3:00 PM on Saturday, June 11, 2022 in Williamson Memorial Gardens, Garden of Memory with Pastor John Hembree officiating. Haley Blair will be conducting the singing. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the Gravesite.

Serving as Pallbearers are Johnny Cothran, Rob Cothran, Tim Blair, Scott Werner, Jay Murphey, and Will Blair.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and David Stephens are assisting the Cothran Family, 3009 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064 615-794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

