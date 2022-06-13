Martha Jo Lerch Norris, age 89 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away peacefully on Monday, June 6, 2022.

Retired from Tennessee Baptist Convention after fifteen years of service. Member of Northside Baptist Church. Martha was a daughter, wife, sister-in-law, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She will always be remembered as a loving, compassionate, generous, and fun person and will be greatly missed.

Preceded in death by husband, Donald K. Norris.

Survived by: daughters, Elaine Norris Prewitt (Lenny) Farmer, and Lynne Norris; grandchildren, Joshua (Evie) Prewitt and Jordan Prewitt; great-grandchildren, Ember Kate, and Hallie Mae Prewitt.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 PM Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Dr. Lenny Farmer officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Andy Addison, Doug Lowery, Stewart Mosman, Jordan Prewitt, Richard Snyder, and Trey Vaughn. Honorary pallbearer will be QMC Joshua Norris Prewitt (grandson on deployment with the U.S. Navy).

Memorials may be made to Brightstone, Inc., 140 Southeast Parkway Court, Franklin, TN 37064. Visitation will be 11:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM Saturday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1654713058188929

