OBITUARY: Janice Arnold

Mrs. Janice Arnold passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at age 90.

She cherished God, Jesus, the church, the Word, her family, and her friends.

Janice worked in public schools as a speech therapist for 32 years, retiring in 1997. Following nominations from Lascassas Elementary and Kittrell Elementary, Janice received the Rutherford County Teacher of the Year award and also received the Public School Incentives Award from the Tennessee Association of Audiologists and Speech-Language Pathologists. She enjoyed teaching ladies’ Bible classes, sewing, coloring, and playing the piano.

Janice loved and cherished her family: her husband of 68 years, David Arnold, who predeceased her on September 27, 2020; son, David M. Arnold and his wife Beth; daughter, Mary Lee Barnes and her husband Terry; three grandchildren, Adreinne Barnett, Lauren (Randall) Thomason, and Taylor (Syd) Barnes; eight great-grandchildren, Drake Williams, Walker Barnett, McKibben Barnett, Hudson Thomason, Luke Thomason, Vincent Barnes, Iris Fay Barnes, and Alden Barnes; sister, Brenda King; and brother-in-law, Joe King.

Janice lived with heaven as her goal.

Graveside services will be held July 22, 2023 at 11:00 am at Emery Cemetery. Family will officiate.

