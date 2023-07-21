Cannery Hall Set to Open this Fall in Nashville

Construction at Cannery Hall. 1 Cannery Row in Nashville is well underway and on track to open this fall. Cannery Hall will be one of the marquee entertainment draws to downtown Nashville’s rapidly developing Station District.

“Cannery Hall will bring music back to the Station District in just a few short months,” said Zach Liff, a Nashville native, owner and developer of Cannery Hall, Cummins Station, and the entirety of the Station District. “Independent venues like Cannery Hall are vital to the cultural fabric of Music City. We’ll be able to take chances on local and emerging artists and help them as they grow their fanbase and play across our multiple stages during different phases of the career.”

The multi-million-dollar renovation which aims to create the best show experience possible for music lovers and artists. For fans, Cannery Hall will have new state-of-the-art lighting and sound systems, improved sightlines, better overall venue flow, new bathrooms, ample parking, enhanced back-of-house facilities, and new food and beverage options. Cannery Hall hopes to be the most artist-friendly venue in Nashville with easy tour bus parking and a new luxurious backstage with world-class green room facilities. The major investments to modernize and upgrade Cannery Hall are all done thoughtfully while preserving the unique character of a 140-year-old building and highlighting Nashville’s musical history.

The construction update from Cannery Hall follows the recent announcement that globally renowned Philippe Chow is opening a location on the other end of the rapidly developing Station District joining Pullman Standard Cocktail Lounge, The Gibson Garage and the previously announced restaurant The Finch Grill & Raw Bar. The Station District is a prime downtown neighborhood with 16 contiguous acres along 10th Avenue, starting with The Baggage Building, continuing across Demonbreun including Cummins Station and ending at Cannery Hall on 8th Avenue. The entirety of the Station District is owned and developed by Zach Liff and DZL.

When Cannery Hall opens next year, it will be the largest independent music venue in Nashville. A proud member of the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA), Cannery Hall’s multiple stages will be able to host musicians and audiences of varying size. Row 1 Stage will hold audiences of up to 325. The Mil can play host to audiences of 625. The Mainstage will comfortably allow for audiences of up to 1,200. The top floor of Cannery Hall is home to Amaranth, a unique special events space for up to 380 people, which is now accepting booking inquiries for summer 2023 and beyond. Cannery Hall’s historic building has been a bedrock of Nashville’s music scene for over 40 years. Cannery Hall will highlight Alternative Rock, Pop, and Country artists alongside traditionally underrepresented genres in Nashville like EDM, Hip Hop, R&B, Jam, House, Disco, Grunge, Soul, Trap, Classical Guitar and many more.

Zach’s plans for Cannery Hall and the Station District are supported by a team with deep ties to Nashville. Development and renovations are being led by fellow Nashville native, DZL Executive Vice President Ray Waters. Cannery Hall’s General Manager, Brent Hyams is known for his work at some of Nashville’s most beloved venues, including the Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Auditorium, Tennessee Performing Arts Center, and War Memorial Auditorium.

Cannery Hall is expected to open late 2023 at 1 Cannery Row, Nashville, TN 37203. To get the latest updates on Cannery Hall, buy tickets to a show, signup for our newsletter, or inquire about special events, visit canneryhall.com.