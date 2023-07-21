OBITUARY: Dessie M. Jacobs Fuller

Dessie M. Jacobs Fuller, age 90, passed away peacefully on July 19, 2023 at Creekside at Three Rivers Assisted Living, Murfreesboro, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born October 12, 1932 in Beech Grove, TN to Cora Drucilla Williams Jacobs and Arthur Lee Jacobs.

Dessie was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Murfreesboro. She was a former employee of Chromalox and an entrepreneur.

She leaves behind a legacy of love of family, always doing the right thing, and honesty with integrity. She instilled in her family strong values that have shaped their lives. She will be dearly missed and forever in the hearts of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and her many friends.

Dessie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James A. Fuller, Sr.; daughter, Patricia Fuller McCullough; sisters, Lillian Walton and Evelyn Huddleston; and brother, Wayne Jacobs.

She is survived by her sons, James A. (Jim) Fuller, Jr. (Debbie) of Murfreesboro and Gregory Scott Fuller (Carol) of Hamilton, OH; brothers, Clyde Jacobs (Elsie) of Murfreesboro, TN, Doyle Jacobs of Beech Grove, TN and Kenneth Jacobs of Nashville, TN; sister, Joyce Jacobs Kennington of Warner Robbins, GA; grandchildren, Gary Waddell, Tina Murray, Josh Fuller (Jessica), Tori Melhorn (Jason), Brian Sunderhaus, Stephanie Dodd (Charlie), Garrett Fuller, and Blake Fuller; grandson-in-law, Jerry Elms; and great-grandchildren, Dalton and Kenzie Elms, Greysen and Waylon Melhorn, Averie and Jax Fuller, and Bailey and Maxwell Dodd; and beloved niece and friend, Connie Huddleston.

Visitation will be 10:00 AM until time of chapel service at 12:00 PM, Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with nephews, Ernie and Mike Huddleston officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family serving as pallbearers.

A special thanks to staff and caregivers at Creekside at Three Rivers Assisted Living in Murfreesboro.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

