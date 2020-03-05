Janet Sue Daniel Greever, age 76 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Ira Braxton Daniel and Sue Mason Daniel.

Mrs. Greever is survived by her husband of 56 years, Donald Edward “Don” Greever; her children, Jensi Dykes and her husband Roger of Knoxville, TN, and Tom Greever and his wife Christie of Murfreesboro, TN; and three wonderful grandchildren, John Houston Dykes, Caroline Lane Dykes, and Braxton Daniel Greever; brother-in-law Barry Greever of Murfreesboro, TN; niece and nephew, Julie Hartmann and Lane Greever both of Naperville, IL

Visitation will be Friday from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Saturday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Rev. Steve Odom officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be the Tuesday Night Girls.

Mrs. Greever was a lifelong resident of Murfreesboro, attending Campus School and graduating from Central High School in 1961 and MTSU in 1965. She was a member of Central Christian Church. Mrs. Greever was a retired teacher of 30 years with Rutherford County Schools; having taught business classes at Eagleville, Smyrna, and Lavergne High Schools. She was known for her many continued relationships with several of her students.

