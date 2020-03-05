Andrea Elizabeth Tate, age 52 of Antioch passed away suddenly at her home. She was preceded in death into the Kingdom of Heaven by her parents, Andrew Walter and Katherine Hunter Buckner.

Mrs. Tate was a member of Stewart’s Creek Church of Christ, and a devoted wife and mother. She was kindhearted compassionate and optimistic. She was the cheerleader of Team Tate! Mrs. Tate loved animals and was an avid Nascar fan.

Mrs. Tate is survived by her husband of 28 years Chris Tate; children, Nathan Tate and wife Sierra of Johnson City TN, and Carson Tate of Antioch; sisters, Nancy Rewitzer and husband David of Georgia, Linda Todd and husband Phillip of Nashville, Betty Ferrell and husband Frank of Walter Hill, Stephanie Buckner of Antioch.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to her favorite charity, big fluffy dog rescue

Visitation will be 11AM till 1:00PM Friday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be 1:00PM Friday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna www.woodfinchapel.com