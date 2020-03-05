Bonnie Jean Carter Coop, age 84, of Smyrna, TN, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. A native of Jackson County, TN, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Haggard and Effie Lee Kirby Carter.

Funeral services will be Saturday at 1:30 pm . at Highland Heights Church of Christ. Brother Wayne Cornwell will officiate. Burial will be in Mapleview Cemetery.

She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Ben H. Coop; daughters, Debbie Cutlip and her husband Mark of Murfreesboro and Denise Tinney and her husband Mitch of Smyrna; granddaughter, Candace Cutlip and fiancé Carter Manning of Nashville; sister, Peggy Roark of Gainesboro, TN; nephew, David Roark; and great-nephew, Michael Roark.

Mrs. Coop was a long-time member of Highland Heights. She obtained her Bachelor’s Degree at Nashville General Nursing School and worked most notably with the Red Cross for over 40 years where she received the Clara Barton Award for her many years as a volunteer with blood donor services. Mrs. Jean was previously a girl scout group leader and was also a volunteer at the Sam Davis Home where she served on the board. In 2017 she received the Town of Smyrna’s Lifetime Service Award. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials in Memory of Mrs. Coop can be made to the American Red Cross or The Lawrence Gardner Fund through Highland Heights Church of Christ.