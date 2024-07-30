OBITUARY: Hugh Michael Baker

Hugh Michael Baker, age 75, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2024.

He was born in Enid, Oklahoma to the late Malchus C. and Vera Nancy Lee Baker.

Mike graduated from Warren County High School and Middle Tennessee State University. He enjoyed retirement after a successful career in business for over 40 years. Mike was a member of North Blvd Church of Christ and loved sitting on the back porch with his wife and dogs and spending time with his grandchildren, especially watching them excel in sports.

In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his brothers, Dan and John Douglas Baker.

Mike is survived by his wife of 52 years, Emily Allen Baker, children, Heather Lawson and her husband Newell and Jeffrey Baker and his wife Mary Beth, and his beloved grandchildren, Zachary, Caleb, and Morgan Lawson and Henry and Sara Hunter Baker.

Graveside services will be held 12 Noon on Thursday, August 1st at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Mike survived a childhood disease and had a passion for children and families facing their own health battles; therefore, in lieu of flowers, please honor Mike through donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Online Donations – St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital www.stjude.org

Woodfin Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements www.woodfinchapel.com

