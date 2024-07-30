Vince Gill and Amy Grant to Release Christmas Album

Amy Grant and Vince Gill have a long tradition of Christmas shows at The Ryman, now they have announced a holiday album When I Think Of Christmas, a treasury of seasonal songs from Vince Gill and Amy Grant, that captures the spirit of their much-loved “Christmas at the Ryman” concerts.

To be released September 13 on MCA Nashville, the album contains remastered versions of nine of the duo’s Yuletide favorites, plus two new recordings. Pre-order the album here.

One of the most successful residencies in the history of Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium (most famous former home of the Grand Ole Opry), Gill and Grant’s “Christmas at the Ryman” has presented over 100 shows in front of nearly a quarter-million people. This year’s series will run from November 29 through December 21. Tickets are now on sale.

In addition to the digital and CD availability of When I Think Of Christmas, the album will be available in Olive Green vinyl. A limited edition Apple Red vinyl will be sold exclusively at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium and the Official Artist Store.

Although it’s difficult to limit the number of treasured Christmas songs Grant and Gill are legendary for, they have selected nine previously released tracks including Grant’s “Tennessee Christmas” and “Breath of Heaven,” which was originally recorded on her Home for Christmas ranked in Billboard’s Top 25 greatest holiday albums of all time, and Gill’s “O Holy Night” and “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.” Additionally, there are two new recordings, including Grant’s version of the album’s title track and “Til the Season Comes Round Again,” a Grant/Gill duet.

“Christmas Music is a portal to wonder and awe, to nostalgia and ‘remember when,’ to hope and how-we-wish-it-could-be,” says Grant. “And because we return to the same playlists year after year, those songs have become the backdrop for our collective memories of gathering, of family, of gift giving, of celebration and solitude. I’ve recorded a lot of Christmas music over the years, and I’m excited to add two new songs to this collection, especially the song Vince and I close our Christmas concerts with, ‘‘Til The Season Comes Round Again.’ I hope these new songs find a place on playlists, whether it’s during the holiday season or all year ‘round.”

Gill adds to his wife’s reflections, “There’s nothing in the world that I love more than watching my girl shine, and she might shine the brightest when she does Christmas music. We have shared stages together for over 30 years and I’ve loved every note of it. I hope everyone enjoys this collection of songs, and hearing Amy shine.”

Both Grant and Gill have sold millions of copies of their respective Christmas albums and have performed some of the season’s most beloved classics from the stage of the Ryman.

