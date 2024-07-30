OBITUARY: Anthony ‘Tony’ Taylor

Anthony “Tony” Taylor, age 63, passed away July 28, 2024 at Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro.

He was born in Smithville and has lived most of his life in Rutherford County.

Tony worked as a sheet metal fabricator with H&M Sheet Metal.

Tony was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Winnie Summers Taylor; in-laws, Carl “Redd” Reynolds and Dorothy Reynolds; brother, Buddy; and sisters, Faye Lohorn, Linda Kilgore and Christine Reeder. He is survived by his wife, Vickie Reynolds Taylor; son, Miles (Quincey) Taylor; daughter, Stephanie Taylor (Wesley Faulkerson); brothers, Jerry Taylor, Jimmy Taylor, Ronnie Taylor, Ricky (Diane) Taylor; sisters, Darlene Taylor, Mary Ludy, Peggy (Ralph) Tramel, Sandy (Kenneth) Pinegar, Judy (Ronnie) Redmond); brother-in-law, Darrell (Tessa) Reynolds; grandchildren, Lizzie and Anna Faulkerson, Olivia and Ben Taylor; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Thursday, August 1, 2024 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 12:00 PM, Friday, August 2, 2024 at Jennings and Ayers with Jason Lohorn officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

