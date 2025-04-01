OBITUARY: Dave Fonderwhite

Mr. David “Dave” Earl Fonderwhite, age 68, of Smyrna, TN passed away Thursday, March 27, 2025. He was born in Ardmore, OK to the late Earl and Ruth Fonderwhite. Dave proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He worked as a mechanic for many years for General Motors and building motorcycles. Dave was quite the jokester and loved to laugh. He was always picking up free things he could find on the side of the road.

Dave is survived by his children, Jesse Folks and his wife Gennifer, Jack Fonderwhite and his wife Harleigh, Samantha Greer and her husband Joseph Scott, and Brandy Crutchfield and her husband Shannon; grandchildren, Brayden, Blake, Sydnee, Savanah, and Samantha; siblings, Cindy Patterson and her husband Tom and Ricky Fonderwhite and his wife Abby; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, April 4, 2025 from 3:00pm until 6:00pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna.