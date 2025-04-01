OBITUARY: Adam Thomas Peeler

In Loving Memory of Adam Thomas Peeler

Born on March 21, 1989, in Charlotte, NC, and raised in Concord, NC, Adam Thomas Peeler was a loving father, a dedicated husband, a devoted son, a loyal brother, a caring cousin, and a true friend. On March 23, 2025, Adam left this world far too soon, but his legacy of courage, love, and compassion will forever live on in the hearts of those who knew him.

From a young age, Adam had a strong sense of duty and a deep love for his country. That calling led him to serve in the United States Marine Corps, where he wholeheartedly committed himself to protecting others. His time in service shaped him into a man of resilience, integrity, and honor-qualities he carried into every aspect of his life.

Beyond his military career, Adam was known for his unwavering kindness, infectious laughter, and his ability to make those around him feel valued and loved. Whether spending time with family, sharing moments with friends, or riding his motorcycle-a passion that brought him freedom and joy-Adam lived with a full heart and a generous spirit. He was also deeply embraced, loved, and cared for by his second family in Tennessee, who became an extension of his heart and home.

Adam is deeply missed by his loving wife, Rosy Ortiz Peeler, and their precious son, Emmanuel Peeler; his parents, Rob and Luann Peeler; his brother, Brian Peeler [Kahla], nephew Hudson, and niece Madison Peeler. He is also mourned by the entire Peeler, Fuller and Ortiz families, along with countless friends and fellow service members whose lives he touched.

He is now reunited in peace with Bill and Eleanor Peeler, Lewis and Norma Fuller, and Rod Fuller.

Though he is no longer with us in body, Adam’s radiant spirit remains alive in the stories we share, the love we carry, and the impact he made on this world. His bravery, kindness, and unwavering love will never be forgotten.

In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests making donations to The Marines Memorial Foundation by using the following link: https://marinesmemorialfoundation.org/ways-to-give/ and making donations in Adam’s name.

