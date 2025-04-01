OBITUARY: Fred Mitchell Sabens

Fred Mitchell Sabens, age 85 of Murfreesboro, TN died Sunday March 30, 2025, at his home. He was a native of Crawfordsville, IN and was preceded in death by his parents, Mitchell Sabens, and Martha Surface Sabens; two brothers, Don and John Sabens.

Mr. Sabens loved the Lord Jesus Christ and lived his life seeking to honor the Lord in his actions and deeds. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and had retired as a Master Service Technician with Briggs and Stratton. Mr. Sabens was also employed at Christian Broadcasting Network, and NCR. He enjoyed working with small engine repair before retiring in 2008..

Mr. Sabens is survived by his wife Donna Harvey Sabens; daughters, Diana Dominique, and husband Guy and Kathy Sabens; grandchildren, Coleman Powers and wife Samantha, Holli Poole and husband Charles; great-grandchildren, Nolan, Owen, Madelyn, Brooklyn, Paisley-Mae, Easton, great-great-granddaughter, Harper; brother, Mike Sabens and wife Jane; best doggie friend, Biskey and host of other family and friends.

A private service will be held at a later date. Woodfin Memorial Chapel is in charge of cremation arrangements. www.woodfinchapel.com