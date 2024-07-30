OBITUARY: Billy Jean Cooper Lee

Billy Jean Cooper Lee, age 88 of Smyrna, TN, passed away with her daughter, Norma Lee Hawk, by her side on Sunday, July 28, 2024.

A native of Rutherford County her entire life, Billy was the daughter of late Franklin Thomas Cooper and Willie Mae Sullins Cooper.

She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Ruth Carlton and Peggy Cooper, and brothers, Franklin, Raymond and Ronnie Cooper.

Billy is survived by her daughter, Norma Lee Hawk and her husband John of Smyrna, TN; grandsons, John N. (Amanda Martin) Smythia of Smyrna, TN, R. Brent (Taylor) Smythia of Smyrna, TN; granddaughter, Jeana Lee (Shawn Dee) Smythia of Murfreesboro, TN; great-grandchildren, Dylan, Gabriella, Noah, and Ryker Smythia all of Smyrna, TN; and sister Bonnie Pearl Barrett of Auburntown, TN; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at Smyrna First United Methodist Church. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday following the visitation at the church, with Pastor Theresa Johnson officiating. The burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family serving as pallbearers.

Billy was of the Baptist faith. She loved her family with a big heart. Billy loved to do her “artwork” as she called it, spending hours and hours coloring thousands of pages for friends and family. She retired after 40 years with South Central Bell/AT&T.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Smyrna First United Methodist Church in memory of Billy.

An online guestbook for the Lee family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. (615) 459-3254.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email