Mrs. Hilda T. Stinson, age 89, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 surrounded by her family and friends. She was the daughter of the late Mathias and Anna Neuhauser. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Horace “Benny” Benward; recent husband, Robert Stinson; mother in law, Dorothy Mae Benward; brother, John Neuhauser; and sister, Anna Major.

She is survived her children, Mathias Benward, John Howard Stinson, Paul Stinson, and Lydia Stinson Reynolds; five grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; and two nieces.

A private graveside service will be held Thursday at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.