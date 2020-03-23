Mr. Grant Whitfield Haynie, age 79, formerly of Nashville, TN passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020. He was born in Nashville to the late Claude and Margaret Perry Haynie. Mr. Haynie was a contractor until retirement. He was a contractor as a profession but also owned and operated antique stores with his wife and had a passion for unique junk stores. He was an avid collector of pocket knives, watches and he loved old westerns.

Mr. Haynie is survived by his wife of 31 years, Lynda Haynie; children, Grant Keith Haynie and his wife Kathy of Mt. Juliet, TN, Kip Haynie and his wife Cathy of Elmwood, TN, Gina Kay Haynie and companion Sid Sumpter of Murfreesboro, TN, and Tony Jones and companion Juliet Cordova of Murfreesboro; and five grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Michael Shane Haynie, and his brother, Dozier Haynie.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.