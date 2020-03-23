Darrell Reese, age 62 of Murfreesboro, died Thursday, March 19, 2020 with his family at his side. He was born September 20, 1957 and was a 1979 graduate of the University of Tennessee. Darrell had a unique enthusiasm for life and was deeply passionate about his grandchildren, horse racing, Tennessee football, and Halloween.

Darrell succeeded his father, Paul Reese, at the helm of the family’s business, The Reese Group, where he served as the Chief Executive Officer and President for over 30 years. Darrell grew the business from a small local brokerage shop to the largest regional broker in the United States by treating every employee and customer as a member of his family. Darrell’s leadership, determination, and innovation during the consolidation of the brokerage industry in the late 1990s and early 2000s positioned the company for the success it has achieved today.

In addition to his wife, Lyvonn Reese; his family includes his children, Ryan Reese and wife Megan of Nashville; Robyn Morrissey, husband Micah, and grandchildren Emmett and Margot of Nashville; Daniel Reese, wife Elizabeth, and granddaughter Nora of Brentwood; and Kelly Fanion and husband Michael of Providence, Rhode Island; mother, Ardath Reese of Murfreesboro; siblings, Norman Reese of Murfreesboro and Larry Reese and wife Joy of Mount Juliet; and a host of other loving nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Darrell Reese Memorial Fund on GoFundMe established for the benefit of the Greenville Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Darrell will be buried at Evergreen Cemetery in Murfreesboro. The family will host a celebration of life at a later date which will be announced on the Remembering Darrell Reese Facebook page. An online guestbook is available for the Reese family at www.woodfinchapel.com.