Randall Loyd Smith, Jr. age 54 of Murfreesboro, died Friday, March 20, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family following a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Ft. Huachuca, Arizona, he was a native of Medina, Tennessee and was a son of Randall Smith, Sr. and Shirley McClearen Smith who survive him.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife of 26 years, Kristy Smith; a daughter, Haley Smith of Murfreesboro; siblings, Tim Smith and Sharon Smith Thomas; and many loving family and friends.

Mr. Smith was a United States Air Force Veteran and was a vice president of Stevens Aerospace and Defense where he had worked since 1990.

A private visitation will be held at Woodfin Memorial Chapel and burial will be in the Hopewell Cemetery near Lavenia, Tennessee.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in memory of Mr. Smith to the American Cancer Society or the Sarah Cannon Cancer Center in Nashville. An online guestbook is available for the Smith family at www.woodfinchapel.com.