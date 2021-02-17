Hazel Fulghum, age 88 of Murfreesboro, died Friday, February 12, 2021 at Community Care of Rutherford County. She was a native of Eagleville and the daughter of the late Alva Clyde Taylor and Myrtle Little Taylor. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Fulghum; and a brother, Buddy Taylor.

Survivors include her daughter, Connie Farris and husband Tim of Murfreesboro; a granddaughter, Cristin Savannah Lewis of Knoxville; a niece, Linda Fulghum of Murfreesboro; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mrs. Fulghum was a member of Mt. Vernon Cumberland Presbyterian Church and following a career in advertising with Ragland and Potter in Nashville, she owned the Sunshine and Lollipops children’s clothing store until her retirement.

Visitation will be Friday, February 19, 2021 from 4:00 until 7:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Pastors Brock Lillis and Carl Wenck officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Jason, Devon, Ryker Fulghum, Isaac Lovvorn, Braxton, Knox and Maddox Lillis, Chance and Russel Lewis serving as pallbearers.

The family requests memorials be made in memory of Mrs. Fulghum to Rutherford County PAWS, 285 John R. Rice Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 and an online guestbook is available for the Fulghum family at www.woodfinchapel.com.