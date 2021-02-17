View/Sign Guestbook

Peggy Large, a much-loved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away on February 13th, 2021. She enjoyed spending her days hiking or on the water with her lake family. She was always excited about new outdoor adventures and dedicated her working life to mental health care.

She leaves behind a loving husband, Danny, two sons, Jeremy and Brandon, a grandson, Rylan, and two brothers Jerry and Kenny Hopkins, and their respective families. She was preceded in death by her parents Roy and Mary Ann Hopkins.

In lieu of flowers, and due to her love of the outdoors, Peggy’s wishes were for donations to be made to friendsofthesmokies.org

The family will be holding a “Celebration of Life” at a future date.