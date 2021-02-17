Robert Sebastian (Bob), 62, passed away suddenly on 11 February 2021 during his courageous battle with cancer in Murfreesboro, TN.

Bob was born in Fredericksburg, Virginia on November 4, 1958 to Bob and Helen Sebastian (both deceased). Following school, Bob served in the U.S. Navy. Proud to have served his country Bob had upmost respect for those who have served and continue to serve. Bob and his wife reside in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. As the Corporate Real Estate Manager for FirstBank since 2007, Bob enjoyed his position and the opportunities he was provided. His FirstBank family was a large part of his life.

Bob was a unique individual who possessed a strong sense of compassion, the gift of giving, a wonderful sense of humor, a love of music and extreme love of family and friends. He enjoyed golfing, traveling, and playing his beloved banjo. No matter where life’s journey took him, Bob always made life-long friends, and touched many lives. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother.

He is survived by his wife Laura Lee, his son Michael (Virginia), his daughter Jessie (Virginia), his grandson Raider, his sister Betty Sebastian (Mike Trivitt) and nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his sister, Catherine Siock, in 2018.

A Memorial Gathering will be Wednesday February 24, 2021 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel www.woodfinchapel.com

