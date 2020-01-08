Mr. Harold Dean Smith, age 86, of Murfreesboro, TN went to be with the Lord Tuesday, January 7, 2020.

He was born in Nashville, TN to the late John L. and Bessie Bell Summers Smith. Mr. Smith was a 1958 graduate of Southern Seminary in Louisville, KY. He served as a Southern Baptist preacher for many years retiring from First Baptist Church in Columbia, TN. Mr. Smith was a faithful member of Northside Baptist Church.

Mr. Smith is survived by his wife of 62 years, Doris Durham Smith; two daughters, Marcia Cox and her husband Terry of Kennesaw, GA and Teresa Jackson and her husband Brian of Cottontown, TN; three grandchildren, Jeremy Cox, Brandon Cox, and Brittany Ramirez; and a brother, Glen Smith and his wife Ruby of Thomasville, AL.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 4:00pm until 8:00pm and Friday, January 10, 2020 from 10:00am until 12:00noon at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 at 12:00noon. Burial will take place Friday, January 10, 2020 at 3:00pm in Polk Memorial Gardens in Columbia, TN.