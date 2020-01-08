Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

An ex-boyfriend was apprehended for allegedly shooting his former girlfriend early Wednesday at her home, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s lieutenant said.

Victim Christina Lawson, 28, of Crestmount Drive was treated by Emergency Medical Services paramedics and taken to a Nashville hospital, said Detective Lt. Todd Sparks.

“Her injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening,” Sparks said.

Ex-boyfriend Nathaniel Garner, 49, of John Rice Boulevard was charged with aggravated domestic assault.

“Other charges may be pending based on statements he made to us and based on the evidence we collected,” Sparks said.

Detectives are planning to interview Lawson.

Garner called the Sheriff’s Office to report the shooting and his location. A dispatcher asked him to stop. Deputies Nickolas Madore and Sean White located him on Medical Center Parkway and took him into custody.

Some lanes on Medical Center Parkway were closed while detectives obtained evidence. Detectives are still investigating.

Garner is being held on $50,000 bond at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. A hearing is set Feb. 20 in General Sessions Court.

