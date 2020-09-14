Harold Lee Stocker, age 83 of Murfreesboro died Friday September 11, 2020. He was a native of Newcomers Town, Ohio and was the son of the late, Orlan Harold Stocker, and Wilma Walters Stocker. He was a member of Third Baptist Church and was a veteran of the United States Army.

Mr. Stocker attended David Lipscomb University and retried from Beaman Automotive.

He is survived by wife of 56 years, Carolyn Stocker; son, Kelly Stocker and wife Milinda of North Carolina; daughters; Ladell Stutts and husband Robert of Spring Hill, Rachel Stocker of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Lindsey Strand of Murfreesboro, Matthew Stocker and wife Holli of North Carolina, William Stutts of Spring Hill, Jonathan Stutts of Spring Hill, David Stutts of Spring Hill, Timothy Stutts of Spring Hill; sister, Linda Davidson and husband Art of Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Third Baptist Church.

Visitation will be Tuesday 2:00PM until funeral service 4:00PM Tuesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Steve Hutson will officiate. Mr. Stocker Sunday School Class will be Honorary Pallbearers on Tuesday. Graveside service will be 11:00AM Wednesday at Woodlawn Memorial Park. www.woodfinchapel.com