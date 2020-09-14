A man’s work is not punishment. It is his reward, his strength and his pleasure. Jerry Dale Butler, 77, went to be with the Lord on September 10, 2020. Whether his work for the day was professional, personal or spiritual he gave it his all every single day.

A patriarch, Jerry led his family well in love, wisdom and kindness. While born and raised in Carthage, TN Jerry spent his younger years building both figuratively and metaphorically the foundation of the Butler family. Rooted in hard work and stern principles, he quickly paved the way for the success of future homebuilding generations in Rutherford County.

Jerry certainly took pride in his work, but his true motivation was driven by his family and loved ones. He encouraged others to laugh often and his jovial demeanor was contagious. An active member of Miracle Baptist Church, he was caring, generous, thoughtful, selfless and passionate to see others succeed. A true kindred spirit, he had the ability to find the best in others and overlook many shortcomings.

A man of great wisdom, a leader, and role model, he leaves behind so many to carry on his hard work ethic and dedication. He instilled strong values in his family and all those he encountered through his business endeavors. He will be remembered by his smile, his humor, and his ability to teach life lessons through the small everyday moments.

Jerry is survived by his sister Sadie, his brother Ronnie (Sandra); his sons, Scott (Sharri) and Dennis (Lisa); grandchildren, Justin (Jennifer), Summer (John) and Chelsea (TJ) and great-grandchildren, Jayce, Jude, River, Blakeley, Jaxon and Griff and nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Nourish Food Bank (Smyrna, TN) and LaVergne Senior Citizen Center.

Service will be held at Woodfin Funeral Chapel at 203 N. Lowry Street Smyrna, TN 37167 on Monday, September 14th. Visitation from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Service is at 6:00 p.m.