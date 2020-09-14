SMYRNA, Tennessee—On September 14, 2020, at approximately 5:14 a.m., Smyrna Police (SPD) and Fire Department (SFD) personnel responded to a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Nissan Drive and Bent Tree Drive. Nissan Drive was closed and traffic in the area was restricted.

SFD Station Two and Service Company One personnel extricated two occupants and they were transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center with injuries. An occupant of another vehicle was transported to StoneCrest Medical Center with injuries. An occupant in a third vehicle was uninjured.

This crash remains under investigation.