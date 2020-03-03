Geniece Todd, age 81 of Murfreesboro, died Sunday, March 1, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was a native of Rutherford County and a daughter of the late Clarence and Gladys Travis McCullough. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Jewel McCullough.

Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Bobby Todd; son, Steven Todd and wife Kathy; daughter, Angela Alcorn and husband Derek, all of Murfreesboro; a brother, Stanley McCullough of Auburntown; sisters, Helen Tenpenny of Woodbury, June Mears of Auburntown, and Joyce Watson of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Adam Todd and wife Melody, Bethany Alcorn, Sierra Alcorn, Kaiya Todd, all of Murfreesboro; great grandsons, Weston and Woods Todd; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mrs. Todd attended Mt. Herman Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school. She retired from State Farm in 1998 after 40 years of service. She was a great cook and her famous sausage pinwheels were always a big hit with family and friends. She enjoyed the many flowers and plants she and her husband grew in their yard.

Visitation will be 4:00 until 8:00pm Wednesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be 1:00pm Thursday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Brian Harrell officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. An online guestbook is available for the Todd family at www.woodfinchapel.com