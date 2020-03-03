Danese Augustin, age 60 of Murfreesboro, died Sunday, March 1, 2020 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital. She was a native of North Carolina and was a daughter of Freddie and Nancy Fitzgerald of Murfreesboro, who survive her.

In addition to her parents, Danese is survived by her children, Chelsie Augustin of Murfreesboro and Caleb Augustin of Pensacola, FL; a sister, Teresa Fitzgerald-Rossman and husband Jeff of Nashville; father of her children, David Augustin of Murfreesboro; her significant other, Mark James of Murfreesboro, and a host of other loving family and friends. She was preceded in death by a brother, Rick Fitzgerald.

Danese was a dedicated and inspiring educator with over 20 years of nursing experience and most recently was an instructor for the LPN program at Tennessee College of Applied Technology. She also worked as a psychiatric nurse at TrustPoint Hospital. She was a former Administrative Director of Home Health for NHC, Murfreesboro. She was a 34-year member of Beta Sigma Phi and a graduate of Leadership Murfreesboro where she later assisted in the development of the Youth Leadership Rutherford program.

Visitation will be Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of a memorial service beginning at 5:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in memory of Danese to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 4301 Wilson Blvd., Suite 300 Arlington, VA 22203. An online guestbook is available for the Augustin family at www.woodfinchapel.com.