Bryan Cunningham, age 57, of Smyrna passed away Sunday, March 1st, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Bryan was born September 22, 1962 in Camden, Tennessee to Charles and Sherry Cunningham.

In addition to his parents, Bryan is survived by his wife, Rhonda Willis Cunningham; children, Beau B. Cunningham, Jacob D. Cunningham, Wesley S. Cunningham, Rachel A. Cunningham, and Tyler D. Callihan; a step-son, Jason W. Fitzgerald; a grandchild, Xander Cunningham; step-grandchildren, Braden Fitzgerald, Mackenzie Fitzgerald, Miley Fitzgerald, and Bree Fitzgerald; a brother, Matthew Dean Cunningham; two sisters, Cindy Whitehead and Sarah Cunningham; and a host of other family and friends.

He was a proud member of the United States Marine Corps, with active service for 12 years. He had a long and successful career with Nissan North America, where he recently retired with almost 30 years of service. He was an avid gardener, lover of nature, avid outdoorsman, and was loved by all who knew him. He had a strong Christian faith and was rebaptised in the fall of 2018 at the East Fork of the Stones River, surrounded by his family, on a beautiful sunny day.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 4th, 2020 at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Close friends and family are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on Saturday, March 7th at the Smyrna Assembly Hall at 4:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota and the Sarah Cannon Cancer Center at TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville.