OBITUARY: Elizabeth Anne ‘Betsy’ Russell

Elizabeth Anne “Betsy” Russell, age 104 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee formerly of Johnson City, Tennessee passed away on January 13, 2023.

She was born in Hillsboro, Il and was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Russell; parents, Guy McCamant, and Edna Wallace McCamant.

Mrs. Russell was a member of First Baptist Church in Johnson City, TN and was a graduate of the University of Michigan with her Master’s in Library Science.

She is survived by her children, Ann Hendrix, David G. Russell and wife Jamie, Margaret R. Walcoff and husband Ed; grandchildren, Scott Beavers and Marcy, Ben Hendrix and fiancé Lindsay, David Russell, Jr and fiancé Ariana, Kelley Smith and husband Sean, Jennifer Holtz and husband Matt; great-grandchildren, Patrick, Kevin, and Peyton.

Graveside service will be at Mountain Home Veterans Cemetery in Johnson City, TN.

