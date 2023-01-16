OBITUARY: Arnelle Kennedy

Arnelle Kennedy, age 73, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister.

She is survived by her husband, Larry Kennedy; son, Christopher Kennedy; daughter, Jennifer Basinger and her husband Jason; grandchildren, Bailee Kennedy and Marin Basinger; and many other family and friends.

Mrs. Arnelle was a long time member of Southeast Baptist Church. She spent most of her time caring for children. She cared for many children in her home, worked as a substitute teacher, and served in the children’s ministry at her church for several years.

She was someone you could always depend on and go to for advice. She was the first one to help and last one to leave, a true caregiver. Mrs. Arnelle was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Visitation with the family was Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel from 2:00-5:00 PM. Funeral service will be Monday, January 16, 2023 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

