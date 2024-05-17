McDonald’s Introduces New Grandma McFlurry

May 16, 2024 – McDonald’s is the place where lifelong memories are made with grandma. From treating us to an impromptu soft serve to letting us have dessert first – grandmas always know how to make us feel special. And now, it’s her turn. We’re inviting fans to celebrate grandma and recreate some of those cherished moments this summer by treating themselves to the Grandma McFlurry – available starting May 21 for a limited time.

The new McFlurry is sweet – just like grandma – and features a delicious syrup and chopped, crunchy candy pieces (like grandma’s favorite treat that she hid in her purse!) – all blended in our creamy vanilla soft serve. It’s the perfect sweet treat to share with grandma or the grandma-figure in your life.

“Grandmas have always held a special place in our hearts, and today they’re having a major moment influencing culture – inspiring trends in fashion, decor and now, even food with our newest McFlurry,” said Tariq Hassan, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at McDonald’s. “The Grandma McFlurry tastes like a trip down memory lane, and we’re excited to give our fans that experience while honoring the grandma-figure in all our lives.”

An Extra Sweet Way to Connect with Grandma

In honor of the limited-edition Grandma McFlurry, we’re giving fans another opportunity to connect with their grandma. Music has the power to bring loved ones together – especially when it’s a fresh take on a familiar tune. McDonald’s is partnering with two breakthrough artists to remake hit songs for the occasion, oldies reimagined with a new sound. Singer-songwriter Remi Wolf is covering the classic song “How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved by You)” which will be available on all music platforms on May 21. And two-time Latin GRAMMY® nominee and Puerto Rican star Jay Wheeler is creating a cover of the iconic Latin song “Piel Canela.”

A Sweet Twist on a Summertime Favorite: Grandma’s McFlurry® Mobile

To kick off the celebration, McDonald’s is rolling out Grandma’s McFlurry Mobile – McDonald’s take on the beloved ice cream truck – offering a free, first taste of the new Grandma McFlurry before it’s available in restaurants. Just listen for a familiar McDonald’s jingle playing on the speakers as the ice cream truck makes its way around the city.

On Friday, May 17 and Saturday, May 18, Grandma’s McFlurry Mobile will be making stops around New York City, including senior centers and assisted living homes to create more moments of connection between grandparents – a generation that often deals with loneliness – and their families.

In honor of the occasion, McDonald’s will also donate to Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly, a national organization whose mission is to support older adults experiencing isolation and loneliness.

Whether she is your Grams, Abuela, Oma, Lola, Halmoni or Yiayia, recreate some of your favorite memories with McDonald’s new Grandma McFlurry starting May 21, while supplies last.

Source: McDonald’s

