OBITUARY: Joe Ann Shoffner

Joe Ann Shoffner, age 72, of Smyrna, TN passed away peacefully at home on January 14th, 2023, surrounded by her loving friends and family.

She was born on September 18th, 1950, to parents Clarence Warrick and Dorothy Ashford of Murfreesboro, TN.

Joe Ann is preceded by her grandparents, John and Emma Ashford; parents Clarence and Dorothy Warrick, and her brother, Don Warrick.

She is survived by her children, Tonia (Billy) Oates, Dale Robinson, Danny Melton, and Rocky (Rebecca Layne) Melton; grandchildren, Gregory (Marlie) Jones, Jeffrey (Savanna) Jones, Kasie Ann (Zack) Robinson, Caela Jo Melton, Allie (Dusty) Robinson, Tory Melton, Levi Melton, Garrett Melton, and Megan Dauby; and great-grandchildren, Ukiah, Monty, Briley, Waylon, Anabell, Paisley, Addie, Rylie, and Reese.

A visitation for Ms. Joe Ann Shoffner will be held on Tuesday, January 17th, 2023, from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna, TN. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, January 18th, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna, TN. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/