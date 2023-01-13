OBITUARY: Cora Christene Arnold

Cora Christene Arnold, age 100, passed away on January 9, 2023 at Community Care of Rutherford County.

She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and a member of Lascassas Baptist Church. Christene retired from Singer Corporation.

Christene was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Patton Davenport and Rosa Ann Brown Davenport; husband, James Aubrey Arnold; son, Thomas Dwain Arnold; brother, Fred Davenport; and son-in-law, Samuel Brothers.

She is survived by daughter, Jerrie Arnold Brothers; daughter-in-law, Kitty Arnold McCutchen; grandchildren, Malissa (Kevin) Mayfield, Jennifer Brothers, Beth (Chris) Todd, Stephanie (Paul) Forsythe and Angela (Jimmy) Jordan; twelve great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren with one on the way.

Visitation will be 11:00 AM until time of Church Service at 2:00 PM, Friday, January 13, 2023 at Lascassas Baptist Church with Kenneth Summey officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with great-grandsons serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lascassas Baptist Church, 4750 E. Jefferson Pike, Lascassas, TN 37085.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

