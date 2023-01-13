OBITUARY: Nancy Jackson

Nancy Jackson, age 79, passed away at her residence on Monday, January 9, 2023.

She was born in Manhattan, Kansas and a resident of Rutherford County.

She was Program Manager with Adult Protective Services for the State of Tennessee. She studied Speech, English and Special Education at the University of Central Arkansas. She spent her days painting rocks and spreading joy through “Nancy’s Nonsense.” Nancy was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph H. Jackson; father, Norman Samuel; mother, Dorothy Lee Thompson; step-father, John Harold Thompson.

She is survived by son, Todd (JoJo) Jones; daughter, Kim (Scott) Martin; step-son, Lee (Stefanie) Jackson; brother, John Thompson; sister, Marti Lee; grandsons, Zach (Lauren) Jones, Jack Martin; great-grandson, Jamison Jones; nieces, Kathy Benjamin, Dora Etta Thompson; great-niece, Anna Benjamin; and many special friends.

Visitation will be 1:00 PM until time of service at 3:00 PM, Friday, January 13, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Alive Hospice Chaplain, Andy Ingram officiating.

The family will be accepting flowers or you may make donations to Alive Hospice in her honor.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

