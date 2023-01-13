OBITUARY: Polly Ann Graham

Polly Ann Graham, age 81, passed away on January 9, 2023 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

She was born in Wilson County and retired from General Electric. Polly was a member of Light House Baptist Church.

Polly was preceded in death by her parents, Cleo Harmon and Anne Rhea Boykin Harmon; husband, Frank Lee Graham, Jr.; and brother, Cleo Harmon, Jr.

She is survived by sons, Jeff (Angie) Graham, Jimmy (Gina) Graham; daughter, Connie (David) Lucas; grandchildren, Julie Owens, Jenna Shelton, Lisa Morelock, Steve Lucas, Josh Graham and Jackson Graham; thirteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Visitation will be 4:00-8:00 PM, Thursday, January 12, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 10:00 AM, Friday, January 13, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers with Charles Ray and David Dean officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

