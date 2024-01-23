OBITUARY: Claude Edwin ‘Eddy’ Alsup Jr.

Claude Edwin “Eddy” Alsup Jr., born November 12, 1938, passed away on January 18, 2024.

Eddy had a passion for building and driving Race Cars. He owned and operated Wholesale Tops in Murfreesboro.

Eddy was preceded in death by parents Claude (Shorty) Edwin Alsup Sr. and Louise Burks Alsup, wife Eddine McRae Alsup.

He is survived by Son William Edwin Alsup, Daughter Susan Alsup Kennedy, Granddaughters Kayti Alsup, Joy Armstrong Centers, Great Grandchildren, Tara Maxwell and Samantha Maxwell and Gabriel Brown Special Friend, Beulah Golliher.

Visitation will be 10:00 AM-12:00 PM, Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Chapel service will be 12:00 PM, Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Brother Barry Culberson officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

