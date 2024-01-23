Wendy’s Launches Portable Bacon Perfection with New Breakfast Burrito

Jan. 22, 2024 – Busy mornings demand a hearty breakfast! Introducing Wendy’s® newest morning delight: the Breakfast Burrito. Available starting today, in select regions, Wendy’s has expertly crafted a delectable combination of freshly made, quality breakfast favorites, all wrapped up for a satisfying breakfast on the go.

The new Breakfast Burrito is loaded with all the best parts of Wendy’s breakfast menu. It includes two fresh cracked eggs and six strips of oven baked, applewood smoked bacon – the same amount of bacon found on the iconic Baconator®! But there’s more – the Breakfast Burrito also features seasoned breakfast potatoes nestled alongside two slices of American cheese, all topped with a cheese sauce. All these ingredients are wrapped in a tortilla and served with two Cholula® Original Hot Sauce Packets on the side for customers looking for an added spicy kick.

“With our new Breakfast Burrito, we’ve carefully balanced taste and convenience to create a portable masterpiece,” said John Li, Global Vice President of Culinary Innovation at The Wendy’s Company. “Our newest breakfast innovation serves up all the best parts of Wendy’s breakfast rolled up into one delicious burrito.”

Hungry to try Wendy’s newest innovation? The Breakfast Burrito will be available in over 4,500 Wendy’s restaurants in select regions across the U.S. Visit www.locations.wendys.com to find a participating Wendy’s restaurant near you.

“We knew it was time to roll out a breakfast burrito option, starting in select markets. This latest morning menu innovation is exactly what our consumers are craving,” said Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy’s Company. “The new Breakfast Burrito is a portable, hearty breakfast filled with quality ingredients you can always get at Wendy’s.”

Make your busy mornings a breeze and download the Wendy’s Mobile App for iPhone or Android. See all the Wendy’s near you, pick the one you want, and order the new Breakfast Burrito straight from the app. When you arrive, we’ll get started, and you’ll have hot food in no time.

Source: Wendy’s

More Eat & Drink News