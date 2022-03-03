Charles Thomas Jr., of Christiana, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital, he was 80 years old.

Mr. Thomas was a native of Rutherford County and the son of the late Charles Thomas, Sr., and Irene Insell Thomas.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Wayne Thomas.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Martha Faye Thomas; daughters, Tammy Patricia Thomas of Christiana and Virginia Lynn Thomas of Murfreesboro; grandson, Railyn Thomas Mills of Murfreesboro; a sister, Linda Leverette of Shelbyville; and family by choice, Marian Mills of Murfreesboro; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mr. Thomas was a member of the Hoovers Gap Church and he farmed for many years. He retired from Coca-Cola after 25 years of service. He later joined the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department and went on to retire as a Sergeant after 21 years of service.

Visitation will be from 3:00 until 8:00 pm Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be at 11:00 am Friday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Raymond Albright and Byron Ash officiating. Burial will follow in the Miller Cemetery in Christiana.

An online guestbook is available for the Thomas family at https://www.woodfinchapel.com

