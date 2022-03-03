John L. Craig, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at his home with his family, he was 85 years old.

He was a native of Linden, Tennessee, and was a son of the late John Marshall Craig and Edna Ledbetter Craig.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, JT and Joe Craig.

Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Shelba Craig; daughter, Teresa Cheryl Sullivan and husband Larry of LaVergne and a son, Michael David Craig and wife Mary of Murfreesboro.

Mr. Craig was a United States Air Force veteran and a member of Cornerstone Methodist Church. He retired as an Aerospace Technician from AVCO in 1992 after 30 years of service.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels and an online guestbook is available for the Craig family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

