Mrs. Sherry Jane Stinson Davidson, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, she was 64 years old.

She was born in Lawrenceburg, TN to Wilson Boyd and Willa Dean Ray Stinson.

Mrs. Davidson was the office coordinator in the Research Department at St. Thomas West Hospital. She was a faithful member of Veteran’s Parkway Church of Christ. She enjoyed sewing and crafts in her spare time.

Mrs. Davidson is survived by her mother, Willa Dean Stinson of Columbia, TN; children, Jay Davidson and his wife Allison of Murfreesboro, Milissia Davidson of Murfreesboro, Andrew Davidson and his wife Angela of Ft. Campbell, KY, and Mary Davidson of Murfreesboro; and four grandchildren, Emily, Michal, Aaron, and Jayden.

She was preceded in death by her father, Wilson Boyd Stinson, and husband, Barry Davidson.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, March 4, 2022 from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 11:00 am at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. https://www.woodfinchapel.com Burial will follow in Coleman Cemetery.

