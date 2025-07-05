Tayler Holder Joins Craig Campbell for Benefit Concert at The Ryman

Craig Campbell recently announced the inaugural Kenny Campbell Foundation Benefit Concert featuring Bradley Gaskin and friends at the Ryman Auditorium on July 24, 2025. Recently, he revealed country star and social media sensation Tayler Holder has been added to the lineup, joining Michael Ray, Bryan White, and Hailey Benedict. Tickets range from $65 to $175, plus fees and are available now at www.Ryman.com.

Holder, who has now racked up around 14 million streams for his breakout anthem “Dyin’ Flame” and 4 million streams for his latest single “This Ain’t You Leaving” in just 30 days, also won the 11th Annual Craig Campbell Celebrity Cornhole Challenge in Nashville on June 2. He replaces Tyler Farr on the benefit concert bill due to a scheduling conflict.

“We’re so excited Tayler was able to clear his schedule to join us at The Ryman,” said Craig, who formed The Kenny Campbell Foundation in honor of his father who passed away with colorectal cancer at age 36. “He’s the perfect addition to the bill, even though he beat my daughter to take home the cornhole challenge trophy,” he added with a chuckle.

A limited number of VIP tickets are currently available for $175 and include an exclusive two-song acoustic set performed by Campbell and Gaskin 30 minutes before doors open, a show poster and a photo with them on the famous Ryman stage. A guitar signed by all of the artists will be auctioned to the highest bidder during the concert.

