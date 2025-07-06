OBITUARY: James Austin, III

James Allen Austin III (JJ), of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, July 1, 2025 at the age of 41. He is survived by his wife, Michelle; children, Jude and Ava; parents, Jim and Lori of Clarksville, Tenn.; and numerous beloved friends.

James loved Jesus, his family, people, tacos, and techno music. He lived a full life, devoted to his family. He was a constant companion to his wife and a proud and protective father. James excelled at soaking in the moment and carving out time to connect with his kids. Recently, he had taken an interest in golf after being inspired by them.

He was a loyal friend, selfless and giving. Not one for the spotlight, James was an encourager, and he had an extraordinary gift for seeing the best in others. Those closest to him would agree that James never had a negative word to say about anyone or anything.

He was an honest and humble businessman and enjoyed his work as a Financial Advisor at UBS. He took a genuine interest in the lives of his clients and was prayerfully committed to their well-being. For the past year, James served on the board at Redeemer Classical Academy where he played an instrumental role in carrying the vision forward. He was also a dedicated member of City Church in Murfreesboro.

A light to all around him, James never hesitated to meet a need. He championed people and served them joyfully and without reservation. He leaves behind a legacy of unwavering faith, kindness, and generosity. He was deeply loved, and his steadfast presence will be even more deeply missed.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, July 6, 2025 from 3:00-7:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A celebration of James’ life will be held Monday, July 7, 2025 at 10:00 AM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, with burial to follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. All who knew and loved him are welcome to attend and encouraged to wear shades of blue in his honor.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Greenhouse Ministries, Redeemer Classical Academy, or the International Mission Board, continuing the work that meant so much to James.

https://greenhousemin.org/

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=XYBZUMRD9SGR6

https://www.imb.org/generosity/?gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=15281015928&designation=most+needed#imb-give-form