Rutherford County Health Director LaShan Mathews Dixon, who is the first African American to hold the position, recently became the first woman of color to become United States of America Mrs. 2022, and she did it during Black History Month at the pageant that took place in Las Vegas, Nevada.

United States of America pageant’s motto is to “EMPOWER women, INSPIRE others and UPLIFT everyone.” The pageant system provides support and encouragement to help delegates to attain their goals, hopes and dreams.

Mathews Dixon was already a high achiever. She holds four degrees from Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU), and besides working as the Rutherford County Health Director, she is an adjunct teacher at MTSU and the CEO of LaShan Dixon, LLC, through which she gives her “Walking with a Purpose” workshops and training. It is a self-esteem program developed to help girls and women who are dealing with doubt and dream-killing. She has given more than 1,200 hours to these workshops, which have become her pageant platform. She and her husband also provide scholarships.

As United States of America Mrs. Tennessee, Mathews Dixon worked with “Beauty Behind Bars,” a program similar to “Walking with Purpose” that was designed by the pageant’s director, Tiffany Love, to help women in prison combat negative thought patterns and embrace self-love.

While Mathews Dixon did some modeling in high school, it was not until she got to college that she began competing in pageants. The first due to a dare by one of her Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority sisters. She entered the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Miss Black and Gold pageant at MTSU and was surprised to win. From there she went on to win other pageants, including Miss MTSU Blue Raider, Miss Spirit of the South, Miss Black Tennessee, and Mrs. Tennessee United States.

“As a child, I was tall for my age,” said Mathews Dixon on her Facebook page. “And like most young girls, I wanted to blend with my friends instead of standing out. Luckily, I had amazing people in my life help me overcome my insecurities through mentorship and encouragement. As a result, I was empowered by the information shared with me and I learned to embrace my differences. I began to feel more confident and daily I would stand up straight and walk in my purpose!…In fact, I have had the pleasure of walking on countless runways for fashion designers and participating in some of the most prestigious pageants in the United States. Notably, I have trained with amazing runway coaches —and this preparation has given me the ability to help others pursue their passion.”

Mathews Dixon is also very involved in the community. She is actively involved with the Pi Nu Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Tennessee Public Health Association, Heart of Tennessee Red Cross, Nourish Food Bank, Main Street Murfreesboro, and First Baptist Church. She received Public Health Worker of the Year in 2021, and was on the list of Nashville’s Black 40 under 40!

Believing that women are natural nurturers who give and give, she knows that there is a point at which a woman’s body will shut down. And she knows she has to find down time. She saw it with her own mother who was a single Mom, so she makes a point of putting her family first.

“When I’m not working,” said Mathews Dixon, “I love spending time with my husband Lamar and daughter Londyn with karaoke and game nights. They are my king and mini-me princess.”

Not only does she have her husband and daughter supporting her, but a whole contingent made up of family and friends whom she fully credits for making it possible for her to win.

“I am humbled and honored to serve as United States of America Mrs. 2022,” added Mathews Dixon.