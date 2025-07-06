Sisters Wade Revival Headlines Friday Night Live Concert July 11 on Murfreesboro Square

Main Street Murfreesboro invites the community to the July Friday Night Live concert on Friday, July 11, featuring the all-acoustic fusion of country, bluegrass, and original songwriting straight from the heart of Nashville. Sisters Wade Revival and the HipWaders will perform on the historic downtown public square during Main Street’s second Friday Night Live concert of the season.

This powerhouse sister duo, Deb on mandolin and Julie on guitar, first made waves when they signed to Charlie Daniels’ Blue Hat Records and opened for the legend himself. Their tight harmonies and emotionally rich performances quickly earned them national recognition. The Friday Night Live concert will take place in front of the Rutherford County Courthouse from 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM, and admission is free.

Streets surrounding the courthouse will be closed to create a safe and festive pedestrian space. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and gather with friends and family on the Church Street side of the square for the best seating.

Free parking is available in both downtown parking garages, just one block from the action. Food trucks will be stationed around the square, and downtown restaurants will be open and ready to serve hungry concertgoers. Come early, grab dinner, and enjoy a full evening of music and community fun!

Main Street Murfreesboro is proud to offer this free summer concert series as part of its ongoing mission to maintain, enhance, and promote downtown as the heart of our community. Celebrating the “Richness of Rutherford,” Main Street is vital in creating Murfreesboro’s unique sense of place.

Main Street’s Friday Night Live Concert Series thanks presenting sponsor Wilson Bank and Trust for their continued partnership in this family-friendly downtown event.

